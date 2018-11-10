



MINNEAPOLIS -- Purdue's coaches and players thought they'd solved this problem with penalties and mental errors two months ago.

The same mistakes which played a role in Purdue's first two losses of the 2018 season to Northwestern and Eastern Michigan crept back into the Boilermakers' defensive habits during a 41-10 blowout loss at Minnesota. The Boilermakers had seven penalties Saturday with five of them coming on defense including four personal fouls.

Team meetings and coaches preaching the need to eliminate silly mistakes to the habits of this football team seemed to solve the problem early in the season. Yet, Jeff Brohm said after Saturday's loss he's seeing the same things from the same players who were flagged back in September.

"To be quite honest, (it's) coming form the same people and that's a bad omen and something needs to be addressed and fixed," Brohm said. "Really it's just some selfish things that are going on that can't happen."

Specifically, Brohm is likely referring to sophomore linebacker Cornel Jones being flagged in the first half with another unsportsmanlike conduct foul for hitting a Minnesota player away from the play and long after the whistle had been blown. ESPN2 cameras showed Brohm having words with Jones on the sideline after the linebacker was immediately removed from the game. Jones was flagged for a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the loss to Eastern Michigan for roughing the quarterback after a sack that would've likely ended EMU's final drive.

Purdue captains David Blough and Markus Bailey suggested the veteran leaders might need to address the issue again next week either before or during practice as Purdue (5-5, 4-3 in Big Ten) prepares for a Senior Day game against Wisconsin.

"It was actively being addressed (earlier this season) but guys are being selfish again and it's hard to get through to guys like that sometimes," Bailey said. "It's frustrating as a captain because I can't control what somebody else does and their emotions. Guys are going to do what they're going to do sometimes and their pride gets in the way. It's really frustrating."

Purdue's 81 yards of penalties wasn't its highest total of the season, but it was the timing that couldn't have been worse. In addition to Jones' miscue, the Boilermakers had two critical personal foul calls that extended a second-quarter drive that gave the lead for good. A hands-to-the-face call on Robert McWilliams extended the possession following an incomplete pass on third-and-9 where the Gophers would've been forced to punt near midfield. Two plays later, Kai Higgins was hit with a personal foul call as his right hand got caught in the facemask of Minnesota tailback Mohamed Ibrahim.

"As far as making dumb mistakes, silly plays and a lot of miscues early in the first half, it was a lot of those little things that hurt us," Brohm said. "We're not good enough to not practice hard and pay attention to the small details and that's what happens when you don't. That's a bad job by me and we've got a lot of coaching to do."