Jeff Brohm left post-game media conference Saturday night asking "what more could you want" than a winner-take-all rivalry game to end the season.

Purdue's second-year coach begins this week of preparation with the same attitude.

"It's one of those games that you really dream about playing in against a very good opponent," Brohm said Monday.

Brohm's mentality of a "one-game season" that has been used as a rallying cry for the Purdue program in the 2018 campaign gets a true test Saturday in Bloomington as for the second straight year in the rivalry matchup. For the second straight season, one of the rivals in the Hoosier state is going to a bowl game and one team is headed to a disappointing 5-7 season.

"It's looking like every year, you know, it's always going to come down to this game, unless someone is having an outstanding year," Brohm said. "I know both teams are trying to get to that level. I know Indiana has been to quite a few bowl games lately."

The only difference is Purdue's perceived momentum coming into this rivalry contest after dropping back-to-back games to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Last season, Purdue was coming off a win at Iowa to keep its postseason hopes alive. In 2018, Purdue (5-6, 4-4) is simply trying to not have a three-game losing streak begin and end this season. Purdue hasn't won the rivalry game in Bloomington since 2011.

"We haven't been able to win the last two, and you know, you've just got to go back to the drawing board and realize that it is a one-game season and figure out where we made mistakes and what we can correct and put our players in the best position to succeed and win," Brohm said. "When you go on the road it's going to be tougher. So we've got to overcome our opponents own away game environment, and play like our backs are against the wall and come out and play tough, physical football and see if we can figure out a way to win."

Indiana has lost five of its last six games but a 34-32 home win over Maryland two weeks ago guaranteed that the Hoosiers would have an opportunity to get to its third bowl in four years with a win over Purdue in the regular season finale.

As he left his media obligations Saturday evening, David Blough grabbed his pads and sternly said to fellow co-captain Markus Bailey "one-game season" while the linebacker was in the middle of answering a question.

For the second straight season, Brohm will need to own the Old Oaken Bucket trophy in the final week of the season to get Purdue to back-to-back bowls for the first time since 2012.

"It's like what Coach Brohm said about this is what you play for," Blough said Saturday. "This is our Super Bowl next week and our playoff game. I want to keep going. That's all you can ask for, especially against your rival."