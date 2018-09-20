Jeff Brohm says he's received correspondence from Big Ten Conference officials telling him the fourth-quarter touchdown reception shouldn't have been overturned by replay.

The second-year Boilermaker coach confirmed Thursday what he also implied during his radio show the previous evening that he's been told the call to reverse Jared Sparks' would-be go-ahead touchdown was incorrect in Purdue's 40-37 loss to Missouri last weekend.

"Yes, we've got correspondence on that call and on many other calls," Brohm said Thursday. "We turned in multiple plays and got clarification on all of them. To be quite honest, almost all of them were the way I thought. On the (Sparks play), the opinion was that should not have been overturned. That's what got back to me. And I agreed."

After games, coaching staffs are encouraged by the conference to send video to the league office of plays and calls they'd like interpretations on from the director of officiating. This specific requests and responses are not made public by either the league or the school's coaching staffs.

According to the NCAA's stated mission for replay to overturning a call on the field, the replay officials operate 'under the fundamental assumption that the ruling on the field is correct." Rule 12 of the NCAA handbook says, "A replay official may reverse a ruling if and only if the video evidence convinces him beyond all doubt that the ruling was incorrect. Without such indisputable video evidence, the replay official must allow the ruling to stand" and Brohm said Monday he did not see "conclusive" evidence to overturn what would've been a go-ahead touchdown with with less than four minutes to go.

Of course, the league's backing of Brohm's feeling on that call, and others, won't do anything to change Purdue's 0-3 start to the 2018 season.

"I'm not going to make excuses. We lost the last three football games and we didn't deserve to win them," Brohm said. "I get it. I appreciate and respect the referees' work and the job they do. It's not easy. There are certain things like a replay that has be conclusive to be overturned and you'd like to think you can get that right but, you know what, everybody makes mistakes. You hope at some point in life it balances itself out."