Jeff Brohm denied any truth to a report suggesting it was a done deal he'll be introduced as the Louisville head coach in two weeks.

Brohm said the reports on Twitter by Dan Dakich, who hosts an ESPN radio show based in Indianapolis and is a national college basketball television analyst, are "completely false" and Brohm addressed his team with the issue immediately after Thursday's practice session to tell them "there's nothing to it".

”Once again, complete speculation,” Brohm said. “I don’t know how to answer that. It caught me off guard as well. I think I'm an open book. I communicate with my players, coaches and administration and there is completely no truth to that."

Brohm said the only change to the situation is he felt the need to address the team after the practice session Thursday evening.

"Normally I let that stuff go but we just had a quick team meeting right here after practice and it was addressed and explained," Brohm said. "I told them my office has an open door and if anybody has any questions please feel free to come ask me. I think that's the best way to handle it. So yes, I did address it with my team and put it to bed because we have a lot of things to concentrate on and that's beating Wisconsin. We have to find a way to do that. We've got seniors taking the field for the final time and that has to be our focus and it has been all week."

Brohm did say that reports similar to the tweets by Dakich force the Boilermakers second-year head coach to address the issue with current players, prospects committed to Purdue's 2019 recruiting class and future prospects being pursued by Purdue's coaches.

"I think everyone is entitled to do their job and be an individual but yeah, it causes me to answer more questions when I don't think I should have to because just like I said, there's nothing to it," Brohm said.

Purdue will face Wisconsin Saturday (3:30 p.m., BTN) with an opportunity to get bowl eligible with a win over the Badgers.