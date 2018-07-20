Just because NCAA rules prohibit him from saying his name doesn't mean Jeff Brohm can't talk about the highest ranked in-state prospect in the 2019 class. Don't misunderstand that when Purdue's head coach mentions "the importance of in-state recruiting" and "changing the mindset" of the state's top players, he's almost certainly speaking to David Bell. Bell, the 6-foot-2 and 180-pound target from Warren Central, has already announced Purdue among his final five school considerations and told GoldandBlack.com last month at the Rivals/Adidas Five-Star Challenge that he plans to take an official visit to the West Lafayette campus.

Bell's story is exactly the kind of history that Brohm is trying to change - an in-state talent that had no preconceived leanings toward Purdue but now finds himself listing them as favorites along with Big Ten powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Penn State.

"Unfortunately, for whatever reason, some guys in this state don't grow up saying, 'When I become a success and become a great player, I'm going to play at Purdue,'" Brohm said Wednesday on the Dan Dakich Show. "But we have to change that mindset and it's not going to happen overnight, but there are small things that we can do. There are great players in this state and we've got to make sure we give them an opportunity to come play for us." Bell has indicated his interest in the the Boilermaker program is only a recent development, because of Brohm's offensive scheme and the program's success during the 2017 season. "If you would’ve asked this question in my freshman or sophomore year, I have to be honest. I don’t think Purdue would’ve been close to my top five," Bell said June 27 in Atlanta. "I’ve seen the growth of the program with Coach Brohm and Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard with the offense. They’ve already got a top-notch recruiting class and I believe I could still come in and play, make an impact right away.”

Of the top four 2019 prospects in the state of Indiana, Purdue is at least involved heavily in the recruitment of three and have a verbal pledge from four-star defensive end George Karlaftis. Brohm said Wednesday on the Query and Schultz radio show that he believes talent in the state of Indiana has risen to the point that Purdue can make a major impact in the Big Ten simply by keeping the local talent to stay home. "If, by chance, we were able to get everybody we wanted in the state (of Indiana) then that would be beneficial but that's not going to happen every year," Brohm told Query and Schultz. "So because of that, we're going to try to get the best ones. Now, do we feel like we can win with more guys from in-state than before? Yes we do."

During his Wednesday tour of Indianapolis media, Brohm stressed the importance of recruiting the best Indiana talent. In the 2019 class, that would mean David Bell. Getty Images