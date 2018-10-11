One of the most important lessons Jeff Brohm has learned in the coaching business is the importance of staying true to your style and personality no matter what.

Not that Brohm didn't already have that aggressive mindset as a player and a young coach, but a 7-6 season while quarterbacks coach at Illinois cemented that belief after what he saw during a roller-coaster ride of a 2011 season. In his final year in Champaign, Brohm led the beginning of quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase's college career, which would eventually see him become the school's record-holder for total offensive yards with 10,634. During that season Illinois opened 6-0 and topped out at a No. 16 ranking in the Associated Press poll, but finished the regular season with a six-game losing streak that led to the ouster of Ron Zook and his staff.

"I think even in that season at Illinois when we started losing, we lost confidence and it kind of snowballed from there," Brohm said Thursday in his final media appearance before this weekend. "That's why, to me, it just got to be a one-game season. You can sit there and think about, 'Well, we've lost and so we've got to win the next one.' Well, when you're winning, you've got to win the next one too. People expect that too."

The Illinois staff's dismissal wasn't Brohm's first experience with the realities of being fired as an assistant at the major college level, as then-Louisville coach Steve Kragthorpe removed Brohm as offensive coordinator at his alma mater in February of 2009.

Brohm's insistence that his football team wasn't as bad as its 0-3 mark suggested has helped his program to rally and be on the cusp of getting back to the .500 mark with a win in Brohm's return to Illinois Saturday (3:30 p.m., FS1). On the flip side, Brohm suggested Monday that 6-0 start to the 2011 season may have created a fools-gold mentality once the Illini saw the meat of its Big Ten slate. Arguably the Illini's best wins of its first six games, all of which were at home, was a season-opening win over Arkansas State and narrow victories over Arizona State and Northwestern. But both of those Power 5 Conference programs finished with 6-7 records.

"Sometimes to be quite honest, you play maybe not the tougher part of your schedule at the beginning and then you hit some tough games at the end, and I think a little bit of that happened with us at Illinois," Brohm said Monday. "And then you lose your confidence, and when that happens, then it's hard to beat anybody."

Zook and most of his assistant coaches were fired on November 27, the following morning after losing to Minnesota 27-7, but Brohm stayed on the staff as the offensive play-caller for interim coach Vic Koenning and the Illini defeated UCLA (also led by an interim coach) in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco.