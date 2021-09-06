Brohm thinks UConn will be motivated by Edsall's looming retirement

Purdue’s biggest challenge this week may be motivating itself.

Coming off a season-opening victory vs. Oregon State last Saturday in packed and raucous Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers trek to UConn to play a moribund Husky squad this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

This is a listing program that has opened 0-2, losing 45-0 at Fresno State in its opener before getting unceremoniously dumped at home last week by FCS Holy Cross, 38-28. Crowd for the Purdue-UConn game at 38,066-seat Rentschler Field could be bleak.



"The ball hasn't rolled their way and sometimes it's due to execution, sometimes it's due to a little luck. But you know what? Anything can happen," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm during his Monday press conference. "I know they're going to come ready to play.

"We've got to challenge ourselves this week to prepare to work hard, to put a good plan together and then go out there and try to play better than we did last week. And that's the challenge. If you want to be any good in football, you've got to challenge yourself to raise the bar and have your best performance each and every week. If you're not doing that, it'll catch up with you and you won't have a good season. So, this is an important week for us. We need to play some good football."

On Sunday following the loss to Holy Cross, UConn head coach Randy Edsall announced he will retire as Husky coach following this season. That adds a new dynamic to Saturday's game.

"I think it'll motivate their team," said Brohm. "I think Coach Edsall has done a lot for the UConn program over the years. Multiple times,. I've played against him. Back when I was assistant coach at Louisville, (he) did a heck of a job and they had some really good football teams. He's coached a lot of football for a long time. I know their guys would be energized and fired up and ready to play. They got a Big Ten opponent coming into their stadium. And when that happens, teams are ready to play."

Edsall enjoyed success during his first incarnation as UConn coach, going 74-70 and making five bowl games during a stretch from 1999 to 2010 before he left for Maryland. Edsall returned to UConn in 2017, but the program has been an abyss. How bad has Esdall's second act been? He is 6-32. UConn didn’t even bother trying to play in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Odd-makers have Purdue as a 33-point favorite. Still, Brohm is leery of UConn. To get the attention of his players, Brohm read scores of some big upsets from the opening weeks of the season.

Montana 13, No. 20 Washington 7

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

South Dakota State 42, Colorado State 23

East Tennessee State 23, Vanderbilt 3

Get the picture?

"You know what, there's good football teams across the country," said Brohm. "Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. I think our players understand that. We're definitely not at a stage to ever take anything for granted. And going on the road is always a challenge, as well.

"We know that we have to get better as a football team in all three segments. We got to have a great week of preparation, we got to stay locked in. And we've got to go out and execute,. And if you don't, you're gonna get beat, and we're going to get beat. So, our guys got to prepare well and go out there and play well."