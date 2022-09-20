Jeff Brohm's connection to Howard Schnellenberger goes way back. Way, way back.

Brohm played and coached for the late gravel-voiced Schnellenberger who is the founding father of the Boilermakers' opponent this week: Florida Atlantic. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET, as Purdue (1-2 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) looks to get back on track vs. the Owls (2-2 overall; 1-0 C-USA) on Homecoming.



"He knows how to build a program," said Brohm. "He knows how to do it the right way. With him, you got no-nonsense. He was a football guy that loved the game. He was brash. He wasn't scared to tell you what was going to happen. He knew how to build a team. He knew how to motivate a team."