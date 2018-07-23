Ticker
Brohm 'very optimistic' about young defensive depth

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
CHICAGO -- Same song, different verse for Jeff Brohm when he's asked about the Purdue defense at Big Ten media day.

The Boilermakers' second-year head coach said Monday that he's "excited about the depth" in his defensive unit despite returning only four starters from a group that was able to shed nearly 18 points per game from 2016 to last season.

The common assumption that there will be a drop-off from an inexperienced Purdue squad that was fourth in the conference in scoring defense in its nine league games last season isn't a conclusion Brohm is willing to concede at this point.

