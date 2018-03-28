More ($): Purdue bit by circumstance when it mattered most

BOSTON — Ryan Cline sat sullen in Purdue's locker room in Boston following his team's Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech in the early morning hours of this past Saturday, the end having come hard and painful for a Boilermaker team that registered a school-record win total, only to be largely undone in the end by untimely injury.

“I think we’re still going to be a solid team (next season)," said Cline, one of three projected seniors next season, along with Grady Eifert and Jacquil Taylor, "but to be honest right now I’m not really worried about next year, just tonight and these seniors leaving.

“It’s not even more from a basketball perspective (what they've meant), but from a personal perspective. They’re four great people I’ve learned so much from. I’m not even worried about myself right now. Just those guys. I feel for them and will miss them.”

Indeed.

Vincent Edwards, Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson and Isaac Haas — the last of which saw his career ended prematurely in the NCAA Tournament by a broken elbow — have been Purdue's foundation the past four seasons, even as prodigious talents such as A.J. Hammons, Caleb Swanigan and now Carsen Edwards have flanked them on the Purdue roster.

Their influence, Purdue hopes, though, will endure.