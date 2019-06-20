Carsen Edwards is headed to Boston.

The two-time Purdue All-American was drafted Thursday night by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 33rd overall pick, but will reportedly be sent to the Celtics.

One of the great scorers in Purdue history, Edwards scored 1,920 points for the Boilermakers in three seasons, before bypassing his senior year in order to enter the draft, where he became the eighth Purdue player under Matt Painter to be selected.

More to come ...