Carsen Edwards named Big Ten Player-of-the-Week
Carsen Edwards is the Big Ten's first player-of-the-week this season.
The Boilermaker All-American earned the Week 1 honor Monday after averaging 26-and-a-half points per game through Purdue's wins over Fairfield and Ball State to open the year.
Also, Purdue moved up one spot to No. 23 in today's AP poll.
