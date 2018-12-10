Following arguably one of the better offensive games of his college career, Carsen Edwards was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

In the 72-68 loss at Texas Sunday night, Edwards matched his career high of 40 points in a homecoming game in his native state. The junior guard, who was named a preseason All-America selection, on 15-of-26 shooting including 7-of-14 from 3-point range.

Edwards' 40 points are the most by a Big Ten Conference player this season and match his 40-point game from 2017-18 as the most by a player in the league since the 2013-14 season. Edwards, who is currently fifth in the Division I basketball in points per game at 25.5, became the seventh Division I player and second major conference player to score 40-plus points in a game this season.

It is the second time this season Edwards has been named the conference's top weekly honor and fourth time of his Purdue career. Edwards shared the honor this week with Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ. The Big Ten also named co-Freshman of the Week as well with Indiana's Romeo Langford and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis both sharing the honor.

Purdue (6-4) will next play on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the Crosstown Classic against Notre Dame. The Boilermakers will then return home to play Ohio on Dec. 20.