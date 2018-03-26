As could have been predicted, Purdue guard Carsen Edwards has declared for the NBA draft following his breakout sophomore season.

Also as could have been predicted, he will not hire an agent, leaving the door open to return to Purdue, much the same way several Boilermakers have the past few seasons, taking advantage of the NCAA's player-friendly exploratory set-up.

He has until May 30 to elect whether or not to stay in the draft or return to school.

Edwards averaged 18-and-a-half points this season, leading the 30-win Boilermakers, and was named to several All-America teams, on top of being named first-team All-Big Ten.

The high-scoring guard figures to be Purdue's centerpiece next season and most likely Preseason Big Ten Player-of-the-Year should he return to Purdue.

"It’d be something that makes sense to do, to put your name in and see where you are with things," Coach Matt Painter said after Purdue's season-ending loss to Texas Tech in Boston. "The one thing that happens in those situations is nobody’s opinions really matter except the NBA. So when you go there, you listen to what they’re saying, go to the workouts, go to the Combine, whatever situation might be for each individual, but listen to what they’re saying and listen to where they say you’re going to be and why you’re going to be there and what you need to do.

"So many people, the draft becomes like an ego trip. It’s (about) ‘Where am I going to get drafted?’ The question should be, 'Where are you going to play?' The whole point is to get on a team and play on a team, not just to get drafted. I think it’s much different when you’re thinking about going into a draft without a degree vs. going into a draft with a degree. So you have that background. What’s your guarantee if you don’t get in the first round, so you don’t get guaranteed money, you don’t have a degree. To me, that’s a gamble. But I like the process, and I like guys being able to go in there.

"So if he asked me what my opinion is, I would recommend it because you get, really, the only feedback that matters."

In recent seasons, Caleb Swanigan, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas each declared for the draft, worked out for NBA teams and returned to Purdue. Edwards did so twice. Swanigan did as well, and left last season.

Previously, E'Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson went through the process following their junior seasons, but returned for their senior years.