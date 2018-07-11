Purdue will face Appalachian State in the first round of the Charleston Classic it was announced Wednesday.

The first round game, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, is on Thursday, Nov. 15. The other half of the bracket features Wichita State and Davidson. The two winners battle Friday, Nov. 16, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on ESPNU, in the second semifinal matchup.

The other half of the bracket features Ball State vs. Virginia Tech (Nov. 15; 11:30 a.m. ET) and Alabama vs. Northeastern (Nov. 15; 2 p.m. ET). The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.

The field of eight is the strongest in event history, featuring five teams who played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The contest with the Mountaineers will be the second against Appalachian State in school history, a 79-65 win in Mackey Arena on Dec. 2, 2000. Appalachian State is coming off its most successful season under fifth-year head coach Jim Fox, returning five of its top six scorers from a team that posted a 15-18 overall record and a 9-9 mark in the Sun Belt Conference. Leading the Mountaineers is 6-5 guard Ronshad Shabazz, who averaged 18.5 points per game and led the team in 3-pointers made (80) and assists (100).