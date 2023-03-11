Throughout his football career, Charlie Jones has been doubted, overlooked, and forced to prove himself at every stop. As he continues to prepare for an NFL career, Jones is more than ready to prove himself once again.

"I mean, it's all pretty similar. It's just another opportunity, another chance for me to go out and show what I'm capable of doing," Jones said.

The trend of being overlooked began on the recruiting trail coming out of high school. The Deerfield, Illinois native had 156 rushing yards and 183 receiving yards as a senior, according to MaxPreps. No Power 5 schools took a chance on the speedster, but he signed with now Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and Buffalo in the 2017 recruiting class.

Following a redshirt year, Jones had a promising redshirt-freshman season with the Bulls, recording 18 catches for 395 yards. Although he played a role on the Buffalo offense, Jones wanted more. After two years, he decided to transfer, but the transfer market wasn't what he expected. Jones ended up taking a walk-on opportunity with Iowa.

"I've always believed that I was capable. There were times where things weren't going great. I really had to dig deep and trust that you know, I think eventually over time, come in every day, you give everything you got, at some point it's gonna pay off," Jones said.

During his time with the Hawkeyes, Jones evolved into one of the best return specialists in the country. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten (coaches) and Third Team All-Big Ten (media) in 2020.

Jones elevated his play in the return game even further the following season. The Iowa specialist earned the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year award and a First Team All-Big Ten nod after leading the conference in kickoff return yards with 635 and punt return yards with 285. Both marks were 11th (kickoffs) and 6th (punts) in the nation.