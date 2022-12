Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones has been named Second Team All American by the Associated Press.

Jones finished the season as the nation’s leader in receptions and receiving yards and was tied for fourth with 12 touchdown catches. He broke the single-season receiving yards record previously held by John Standeford. His 110 catches are third in program history behind Rondale Moore and Chris Daniels as well.

Jones follows Rondale Moore and David Bell as the last two Purdue wide receivers to make the All-American team in recent years. He is also the 51st player to earn the title of All-American in program history.

The first team wide receivers were Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson. Joining Jones as second team All-American receivers were Rashee Rice of SMU and Josh Downs of North Carolina.

The Iowa transfer had a special season in West Lafayette and will look to cap it off with another great performance at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. Jones will also have an opportunity at the NFL and will prepare for the NFL combine in the coming months.