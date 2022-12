Illinois Rivals site Orange and Blue News publisher Doug Bucshon joins Boiler Upload to chat about former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters being named Purdue's new head football coach.

Embed content not available

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

We will be live streaming the presser after the game on our Facebook.

Follow Jace and I below on Twitter for updates throughout the game

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill