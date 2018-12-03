Class Capsule: Defensive Line
In advance of the Dec. 20 beginning of college football's early signing period, and with most of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class, GoldandBlack.com will take a closer look at each position's anticipated signees.
More: 2019 Purdue commitments
THE BIG PICTURE
Clearly, one of the biggest steps Purdue's program can make from a personnel perspective is to become better, bigger and deeper up front on both sides of the ball. That may not happen overnight, because teams often have to get old at positions before they can become those things, and Purdue won't be old, at least meaningfully old.
Nevertheless this is a defensive line class that will step into the program at an opportune time, because the Boilermakers A) need to improve at the line of scrimmage defensively after covering up, or simply playing through, some deficiencies this season and B) opportunities abound. Unless several of this year's redshirted freshmen emerge quickly in advance of next season, depth looks like a concern again next season, and this is a staff, like many others, that covets flexibility to rotate freely on the defensive line, to keep players from wearing down. They didn't always have that luxury this season.
