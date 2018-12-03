Jeff Brohm has said he's willing to "over-sign" the offensive and defensive lines, to dedicate additional scholarship resources to those positions in hopes of ensuring a fair shot at fielding a solid five, and if there's depth left over, great.

This year brought four signees, same as last year (though only three remain from last year).

These are important classes for Purdue, which has been reacting to offensive line issues for years now, the solution being to upgrade the talent level and develop said talent.