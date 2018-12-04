GoldandBlack.com

This is the one position where Purdue may have batted a thousand.

By the looks of it, the Boilermaker staff didn't get two players it wanted when it landed Marvin Grant and later Jalen Graham, it got the two players.

Purdue identified the two Detroit cross-town rivals early in the spring, and once it gained traction with them, began recruiting them as sort of a tandem, selling the two of them on the prospect of playing side by side in the Boilermaker secondary one day.

That's likely not the sole reason Purdue landed both, but it was an effective pitch.