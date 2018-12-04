Class Capsule: Safety
In advance of the Dec. 20 beginning of college football's early signing period, and with most of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class, GoldandBlack.com will take a closer look at each position's anticipated signees.
THE BIG PICTURE
This is the one position where Purdue may have batted a thousand.
By the looks of it, the Boilermaker staff didn't get two players it wanted when it landed Marvin Grant and later Jalen Graham, it got the two players.
Purdue identified the two Detroit cross-town rivals early in the spring, and once it gained traction with them, began recruiting them as sort of a tandem, selling the two of them on the prospect of playing side by side in the Boilermaker secondary one day.
That's likely not the sole reason Purdue landed both, but it was an effective pitch.
