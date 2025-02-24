Purdue bracketology watch: How low can you go?

After two more losses and a losing streak unseen since before players Ivey, Edey and Smith graced West Lafayette, it may feel like Purdue is in free fall.
In many ways, it is. But the Boilers' seed is showing a modicum of resilience in the opinions of bracketologists. The numbers are a little less forgiving, though. Time is ticking; Selection Sunday is March 16.
Every Monday through the rest of the season, I will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide in roughly three weeks when it draws up the tournament field.
This week, Purdue's seed continued a downward trend amid a four-game Big Ten losing streak.
Bracketologist opinions: 3-4 seed
After only slight movement last week, the slippage of Purdue's projected seed has ratcheted up. The Boilers' average seed across bracketmatrix.com's near-90 tracked bracketologists is a 3.3, down from 2.2 last week.
Among brackets released on Sunday, and thus potentially factoring in Purdue's loss at Indiana, the Boilers' averaged 3.4. So it's possible Purdue avoids irreparable resume damage if it can come out of its funk.
Bauertology, one of the most accurate forecasters on bracketmatrix, on Friday listed Purdue as a No. 4 seed in the South (Atlanta regional), and Denver for the opening round. SB Nation's Blogging the Bracket had Purdue as a three seed Friday, in the Midwest (Indianapolis) and Cleveland for the first round.
By the numbers: 4-5 seed
The bracket resume algorithms have received no good news on Purdue for nearly two weeks now.
Purdue is a five seed if you judge by its 21st and 20th rankings in Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble and EvanMiya's Resume Quality stats, respectively. If the Boilers' efficiency stats on the websites weren't almost 10 spots higher, the bracketologist's opinions would likely be that low, too. But as it stands, unlike the last two seasons, the way Purdue has played outpaces its record. For more information on those statistics, see the section below.
Purdue is now 7-8 in Quadrant 1 after being 6-6 last week. The Boilers, of course, did not win another such game. In fact, all four losses in the current streak occurred in Quad 1, after Purdue created one-seed buzz with a four game win streak in the quadrant in January. Rather, the change in Quad 1 record has to do with the Penn State and Rutgers losses' ascension, and the Ohio State home loss shifting to Quad 2.
It all adds up to give the Boilermakers a 14-9 record in the top two quadrants.
How do tournament resume metrics work?
The most-discussed numerical resume system is probably the NCAA's NET Quadrants. The NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, ranks teams very similarly to Kenpom or other algorithmic interpreters of game results.
The Quadrant system is just a way of ranking wins and losses through the lens of the NET rankings. A Quad 1 game is a home game played against a team ranked 1-30 in the NET, a neutral court game against a team ranked 1-50 or an away contest with a top-75 opponent. Quadrants two through four are much the same, just with lower NET rankings thresholds.
The Quadrant system is easy to understand, but there are two very sound, straightforward alternatives: Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble and EvanMiya's Resume Quality.
Those two metrics correct what can be a pretty big shortcoming of the Quadrant system: beating Auburn in Neville Arena would count the same as, say, a road win over USC .
Barttorvik and EvanMiya's stats more closely hew to the committee's process in evaluating the strength of wins not with four rigid buckets, but by assigning "points" based on impressiveness. They each estimate how likely a team on the tournament's bubble would be to win a given game, and use that likelihood to give or take credit from the teams playing it, depending on the result.
For instance, a team smack-dab right on the cutline to receive an at-large tournament bid would be expected to win 16 games so far if it played Purdue's schedule. The Boilermakers have 19 wins, and so possess a Resume Quality of 3.0 (wins above a bubble team).