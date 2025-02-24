Purdue bracketology watch: How low can you go?

Purdue's nightmare continued last week. (Photo by Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After two more losses and a losing streak unseen since before players Ivey, Edey and Smith graced West Lafayette, it may feel like Purdue is in free fall.



In many ways, it is. But the Boilers' seed is showing a modicum of resilience in the opinions of bracketologists. The numbers are a little less forgiving, though. Time is ticking; Selection Sunday is March 16.

Every Monday through the rest of the season, I will share the opinions of the people and algorithms that try to predict what the committee will decide in roughly three weeks when it draws up the tournament field.

This week, Purdue's seed continued a downward trend amid a four-game Big Ten losing streak.



Advertisement

Bracketologist opinions: 3-4 seed



After only slight movement last week, the slippage of Purdue's projected seed has ratcheted up. The Boilers' average seed across bracketmatrix.com's near-90 tracked bracketologists is a 3.3, down from 2.2 last week.



Among brackets released on Sunday, and thus potentially factoring in Purdue's loss at Indiana, the Boilers' averaged 3.4. So it's possible Purdue avoids irreparable resume damage if it can come out of its funk.

Bauertology, one of the most accurate forecasters on bracketmatrix, on Friday listed Purdue as a No. 4 seed in the South (Atlanta regional), and Denver for the opening round. SB Nation's Blogging the Bracket had Purdue as a three seed Friday, in the Midwest (Indianapolis) and Cleveland for the first round.





By the numbers: 4-5 seed

The bracket resume algorithms have received no good news on Purdue for nearly two weeks now.

Purdue is a five seed if you judge by its 21st and 20th rankings in Barttorvik's Wins Above Bubble and EvanMiya's Resume Quality stats, respectively. If the Boilers' efficiency stats on the websites weren't almost 10 spots higher, the bracketologist's opinions would likely be that low, too. But as it stands, unlike the last two seasons, the way Purdue has played outpaces its record. For more information on those statistics, see the section below.

Purdue is now 7-8 in Quadrant 1 after being 6-6 last week. The Boilers, of course, did not win another such game. In fact, all four losses in the current streak occurred in Quad 1, after Purdue created one-seed buzz with a four game win streak in the quadrant in January. Rather, the change in Quad 1 record has to do with the Penn State and Rutgers losses' ascension, and the Ohio State home loss shifting to Quad 2.

It all adds up to give the Boilermakers a 14-9 record in the top two quadrants.



How do tournament resume metrics work?