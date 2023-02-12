In a seemingly even divide of crowd support in Welsh-Ryan Arena, both offenses gave the crowd something to cheer about in their first possession. For Northwestern, it was a Matt Nicholson dunk off a nice feed by Chase Audige who drove to the free throw line, went up like he was shooting, and then fired a pass to his big man for the uncontested dunk. It was Zach Edey finding Caleb Furst inside off a double team that gave Purdue it's first bucket and a dunk to tie the game at two. Ethan Morton would then steal the ball from Audige around half court for Purdue, and the ball would find Furst again who finished a lay up to give Purdue it's first lead of the game. Boo Buie would get on the board for the first time, the 16 point a game guard would get open off a curl and hit a mid range jumper to tie the game at four. Fletcher Loyer would take advantage of a hard close out and finish at the rim to put Purdue up 6-4. Buie would find Nicholson for an alley oop dunk on a pick an droll for Northwestern to tie the game at six. Edey would get fouled a few possessions later and hit the second and miss the first free throw to give Purdue a 7-6 lead after the under 16 media timeout. Mason Gillis would extend the lead with a corner three after a series of passes around the perimeter. Gillis would hit his second straight three after a post feed to Edey drew a double. Edey kicked it out to Gillis who knocked down a three from the wing to give Purdue a 13-6 lead. Buei would hit a tough lay up over Edey at the other end with 14 minutes left in the first half. Ty Berry would get into the mix, hitting a difficult floater to tighten the game to 13-10. Braden Smith would hit a three on a pull up, pushing Purdue up 6. Tydus Verhoeven would finish in the post over Zach Edey to bring the game to 16-12. Smith would get knocked to the floor on a drive, landing hard on his chest, but drawing two free throws which the freshman hit before going to the bench for his first rest of the game. Brooks Barnhizer would hit a fallaway jumper from eight foot on Northwestern's next possession to cut Purdue's lead to 18-14. Buie drove in on Purdue, missed a floater, but was able to grab his own rebound and get the put back to cut the game to two. Trey Kaufman-Renn then got a clean look in the post and hit a hook shot over his left shoulder to give Purdue the 20-16 lead. Braden Smith would then find Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis in back to back possessions for threes and Purdue jumped out to a 26-16 lead. Buie responded again, hitting a three from the top of the arc off a hard screen to cut Purdue's lead to 7. Edey was then called for a goaltend on Northwestern's next possession to make the game 26-21, Purdue. Braden Smith would draw a foul going left and would hit one free throw, have to go to the bench to wipe off some blood, and then hit the second to give Purdue a 28-21 lead. Ty Berry was fouled driving to the hoop by Fletcher Loyer and would hit both to cut the game to 28-23. Ethan Morton was able to feed Zach Edey inside to get the big man a clean look and Edey finished a hook over his left shoulder. Nicholson responded by turning a Berry airball into a put back to go back down five. Both teams defenses tightened up for the next few minutes with baskets hard to come back. Edey drew a foul inside on a nice post feed from Gillis over a fronting Nicholson, and Edey dropped two free throws to give Purdue a 32-25 advantage. Tydus Verhoeven would get two free throws off a Brandon Newman block attempts that prevented an easy lay up. He'd miss the first and make the second with 3:06 left in the first half. Gillis would find Edey inside again and Edey would get another hook to go and Purdue's lead grew to 34-26. Buie would hit a difficult floater at the other end over an Edey contest to cut the lead back to six. Edey would hit one of two free throws after drawing a foul on a pass inside to go up 35-28. Edey was fouled after securing a rebound with ten seconds left in the half, the big man would make both free throws to give Purdue a 37-28 lead and Northwestern would have the last possession of the half. Buie again would hit a difficult floater, to give himself 13 in the first half, and cut Purdue's lead to 37-30 going into halftime.

Northwestern and Purdue came out of the second half the way they ended the first, struggling to score.



Ethan Morton turned over the ball on an ill-advised entry pass and Boo Buie was able to get into transition, jump into Morton at the other end, and get to the line for two. He made the first and missed the second.



Purdue's lead was cut to 37-31, but Northwestern was able to get the missed free throw, but Buie was blocked by Edey at the rim.



Then Zach Edey turned the ball over on Purdue's next possession.



Buei got another floater to go to cut Purdue's lead to 4.



A give and go between Edey and Caleb Furst brought Furst to the line, and his two free throws were Purdue's first points of the half.



A Chase Audige three-pointer on Northwestern's next possession cut Purdue's lead to 39-36.



Zach Edey was then fouled at the rim and made both free throws to extend Purdue's lead back to 5.



Ethan Morton then found Edey inside who drop stepped and dunked with two hands to put Purdue up 43-36. A foul would be called but Edey would miss the And-1 free throw.



Buie would then turn a Braden Smith turnover into points at the other end, converting an And-1 after Morton was whistled for his third foul.



Purdue started to feed Edey with high low action, with Mason Gillis finding Edey for two straight baskets from the top of the key.



Purdue would go up 47-39 with 13:35 left in the game. Chris Collins would call a timeout for Northwestern to try and adjust his defense and stop giving Edey clean looks in the post.



Chase Audige hit a pull up from mid range to pull within 6 for the Wildcats.



Fouls at both ends started to pull this game further into the muck. Nick Martinelli got two free throws off a Gillis foul. He missed the first and made the second to move the game to 47-42.



Zach Edey was fouled on a double team at the other end to give Northwestern 6 team fouls.



A hard foul off a Purdue turnover turned into a flagrant 1 foul on Mason Gillis after official review. Gillis chased down Buie and got to him right before he could go up and took a hard swing at the dribble. He got some ball, but the officials changed the call to a Flagrant 1 after review.



Buie hit one of two to cut into Purdue's lead, 47-43.



Ethan Morton then bailed out a Purdue possession by crossing up his defender, hitting a spin move in the paint, and knocking down a mid-range jumper to put Purdue up 49-43.



Gillis drew a foul on a cut to the hoop but missed the front end of a 1 and 1 while both teams struggled to find any points. Edey was called for an over the back foul on the miss.



Ethan Morton was then whistled for his fourth foul on a questionable play with Buie driving left and initiating contact with the bigger Morton.



Buie's free throws cut it to 49-45.



Purdue then failed to get it across the timeline and was called for a 10 second violation, but Edey blocked a shot and then would hit two free throws to give Purdue a 6 point lead with just over 7 minutes left in the game.



Purdue got a good look for Edey inside who converted on a hook shot to extend the lead to 53-45.



Edey was then called for his third foul while going for a defensive rebound. Nicholson would miss the front end of the resulting 1 and 1.



Boo Buie would cut the game to six with a drive by Edey, using the rim as protection, and finishing up and under the hoop for a lay in.



Purdue would get Edey another look inside and his 23rd and 24th points would give Purdue a 55-47 lead with 3:43 left in the game.



With both teams struggling to score, Purdue was never able to pull away, and Northwestern kept within striking range but not able to pull within a possession..



An offensive rebound by Northwestern ended with an open look for Chase Audige in the corner and Northwestern was trailing just 55-50.



Then Audige took the ball from Fletcher Loyer and flew down the court for a two hand dunk. Just like that, Northwestern was just one possession away from tying Purdue, 55-52 with 3:15 left.



Northwestern would foul trying to press and trap Braden Smith going up the floor. Smith would hit both free throws to extend the lead back to five.



Audige would answer with another mid-range pull up and Northwestern would trail just 57-54.



Ethan Morton would miss a three and Barnhizer would rebound and Furst would foul at Purdue's end of the floor. Barnhizer's two free throws cut the lead to just 1.



Then a Northwestern double-team stripped Edey of the ball and Northwestern would get a chance to take their first lead of the second half.



Audige would follow his pass to the corner and get open from three. Painter would call a timeout, holding his arms wide, wondering how his team let Audige get open.



The three would fall and Northwestern would take a 59-57 lead with 1:31 left on the clock. Their first lead of the second half.



Purdue drew up a play at the time out, and it didn't go to plan. Braden Smith drove off a pick and roll, got caught in the air, and threw a pass to no one to give Northwestern the ball back with a two point lead.



Audige would get a good look again but his three at the top of the key would go in and out, but Purdue would again turn the ball over when Edey was doubled in the post and his pass out got deflected.



Northwestern was able to extend the lead to 4 when Barnhizer got behind the defense.



Smith would then draw a foul on Purdue's next possession, but miss the first free throw and make the second to cut Northwestern's lead to 61-58.



Purdue would force to start fouling. Berry would go to the line following a Smith foul, and miss the first before just getting the second to go.



Purdue would rush up the floor trailing by four with just over 20 seconds left. Smith would find Gillis who air balled a three long but the shot appeared to bounce off a Northwestern hand.



But Purdue would fail to get a shot off again, as Smith looked to find Newman after the in bound and throwing it into Buie's hands who would eventually get fouled running up the court by Loyer.



Buie would sink both free throws to extend Northwestern's lead 64-58.