Slump, trust, and the process over result conundrum

There isn't a connundrum in Purdue's locker room. Players and coaches aren't just mimicking the company line - this is what Purdue is. Process, over results, every time.



That's how Purdue was able to bounce back from one season losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and the following losing in the National Title game.





While Purdue might have lacked resolve against Wisconsin, Matt Painter's resolve for his program has fully indoctrined his coaches and players.



But that doesn't make what Camden Heide is going through any easier in the interirm.



Heide, a +40% three-point shooter in his redshirt freshman year last season, is currently in the midst of a shooting slump he's never experienced before in his playing career.



Heide is now shooting below 30% on the season from three after starting the year red hot. It's been so bad in the Big Ten that he's made just 5 of his 30 three-pointers in conference play. That's just under 17%.



"Nothing to this extent," Heide told me when I asked if he's ever had a slump like this before in his past.



"It gets in your head," Assistant Coach Terry Johnson told me. "And you've got the crowd going 'ohhh' 'ehhh'."





