Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 14:12:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach View: Dontay Hunter

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff
Xsb57iqfmgptjy96iyj1
Dontay Hunter committed to Purdue in June and is among four defensive line pledges to the 2019 class.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Prior Q&As ($): Sulaiman Kpaka | Steven Faucheux | TJ Sheffield | Kyle Bilodeau | Nyles Beverly

Over the past few weeks, GoldandBlack.com has been rolling out interviews with the coaches of Purdue's 2019 recruiting commitments.

In this one we caught up with Dontay Hunter's coach Brent Morrison, from Westerville Central High School in Westerville, Ohio. Hunter, a 6-foot-5, 228-pound athlete had scholarship offers from Georgia, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Maryland but picked Purdue a couple days after an official visit this summer.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}