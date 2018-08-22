Over the past few weeks, GoldandBlack.com has been rolling out interviews with the coaches of Purdue's 2019 recruiting commitments.

In this one we caught up with Dontay Hunter's coach Brent Morrison, from Westerville Central High School in Westerville, Ohio. Hunter, a 6-foot-5, 228-pound athlete had scholarship offers from Georgia, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Maryland but picked Purdue a couple days after an official visit this summer.