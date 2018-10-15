GoldandBlack.com continues its series breaking down Purdue's 2019 commitments in the words of their high school coaches.

In this one, newly committed running back King Doerue, who committed to the Boilermakers last Wednesday and will officially visit this weekend for the Ohio State game.

Ken Plunk, the head coach at Tascosa High School in Amarillo, Texas, and his program play in one of the more famous high school districts in the country, as they face Odessa Permian (from "Friday Night Lights" fame), Midland Lee and Odessa high schools.

Doerue gave his verbal pledge to Purdue last week after choosing the Boilermakers over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Minnesota.

The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect averages around seven yards per rush in Tascosa's triple-option scheme, but also has two touchdown receptions.