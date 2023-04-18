Coach Walters Joined Kevin & Query to Talk Boilermaker Football
Yesterday morning, Coach Walters joined Kevin & Query to talk Boilermaker Football. In particular, he hit home on the nuances of the roster, the spring football game, being competitive in Name, Image & Likeness, and lastly, the facilities at Purdue.
As you all know, there will be no Spring Game open to the public this year. Partly due to the ongoing construction at Ross-Ade Stadium, partly due to Coach Walters just wanting another practice for evaluation in the spring, and partly due to injuries.
But, his 15 minutes on the Kevin and Query show was definitely worth a listen. I highly suggest listening to Purdue's new football coach if you get the chance.
Coach Walters on Facilities & NIL
It is hard to disagree with that sentiment. Ross-Ade Stadium renovations are well underway, with the hopes to be ready for the home opener in the fall.
Where Purdue has lacked, noticeably, is in the NIL Arms Race of College Athletics. The most known loss in that Arms Race is Coach Painter losing out to the now Miami (FL) guard and Indianapolis native, Nijel Pack.
For football, with the new staff, they are selling the Purdue brand hard and their personalities, as well as anyone in the nation, but, in the end, a lot of these top-end players, are now worried about their bottom line, which is dollar bills.
NCAA now lives in an age where the top transfer portal targets are charging to even get them on campus. For better or for worse, this is the new landscape for college sports and the Boilermaker Alliance is trying to embrace it, run with it, and pay these athletes for their Name, Image, and Likeness.
If you have yet to visit the Boilermaker Alliance website, take a gander.
Coach Walters on where the roster stands
After the addition of Marquis Wilson this morning, a Defensive Back transfer from Penn State, and Shon Stephens (as long as his waiver goes through), I currently have Purdue at four over the scholarship total.
Then, Coach Walters, yesterday drops the bomb of anticipating seven to nine more transfers before the summer comes. Purdue already has seven transfers on the roster, if he were to add nine more, he would have sixteen transfers on his first roster at Purdue, around 19% of the roster.
If you include the 16 additional incoming freshmen, that is 32 new faces, potentially, good for 38% of the 85 scholarship roster, which is just an astounding number.
Coach Walters on the Spring Game
I know there are plenty of disappointed fans that there is not an open Spring Game, as it has become a yearly tradition.
But, with the roster injuries, turnover, and new staff implementing their new schemes and ideas, maybe the team is just not ready to put out there for the fan base... quite yet.
Top that with Ross-Ade Stadium being nowhere close to being finished and the venues being limited to choose from, it does make sense to use it as another evaluation practice for the staff.
