College Basketball AP Poll February 27: Purdue Stays at #5
It is a testament to the work Purdue has done all season that it is still in the top five this week even after losing four of the last six games. Indiana came into Mackey Arena Saturday night and put on an impressive performance in a 79-71 win, their first in a decade in West Lafayette. It wasn't enough to knock Purdue out of the top five as they stayed at No. 5 in this week's AP Poll.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
49
|
1,531
|
2. Alabama
|
5
|
1,456
|
3. Virginia
|
8
|
1,445
|
4. UCLA
|
|
1,391
|
5.Purdue
|
1,200
|
6. Marquette
|
1,173
|
7. Baylor
|
1,099
|
8. Arizona
|
1,091
|
9.Texas
|
1,077
|
10. Gonzaga
|
1,026
|
11. Kansas State
|
1,002
|
12. Tennessee
|
736
|
13. Virginia
|
718
|
14. UConn
|
714
|
15. Indiana
|
697
|
16. Miami (FL)
|
668
|
17. St. Mary's
|
592
|
18. San Diego State
|
552
|
19. Xavier
|
505
|
20. Providence
|
299
|
21. Maryland
|
184
|
22. TCU
|
173
|
23. Kentucky
|
162
|
24. Texas A&M
|
161
|
25. Pittsburgh
|
140
Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, Florida Atlantic 25, Iowa State 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, North Carolina State 6, Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Boise State 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1