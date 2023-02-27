News More News
College Basketball AP Poll February 27: Purdue Stays at #5

Purdue Pete gets the crowd going before a game against Indiana Feb. 25, 2023. (© Zach Piatt / USA TODAY NETWORK)
It is a testament to the work Purdue has done all season that it is still in the top five this week even after losing four of the last six games. Indiana came into Mackey Arena Saturday night and put on an impressive performance in a 79-71 win, their first in a decade in West Lafayette. It wasn't enough to knock Purdue out of the top five as they stayed at No. 5 in this week's AP Poll.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

49

1,531

2. Alabama

5

1,456

3. Virginia

8

1,445

4. UCLA


1,391

5.Purdue

1,200

6. Marquette

1,173

7. Baylor

1,099

8. Arizona

1,091

9.Texas

1,077

10. Gonzaga

1,026

11. Kansas State

1,002

12. Tennessee

736

13. Virginia

718

14. UConn

714

15. Indiana

697

16. Miami (FL)

668

17. St. Mary's

592

18. San Diego State

552

19. Xavier

505

20. Providence

299

21. Maryland

184

22. TCU

173

23. Kentucky

162

24. Texas A&M

161

25. Pittsburgh

140

Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, Florida Atlantic 25, Iowa State 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, North Carolina State 6, Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Boise State 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1

