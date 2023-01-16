News More News
College Basketball AP Poll January 16: Purdue Stays at #3

It is a big week for Purdue, as the Boilers are on the road twice in Big Ten play. A win today in East Lansing gives Purdue firm control of the Big Ten title race, and they will go into that game ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

34

1,460

2. Kansas

23

1,446

3. Purdue

3

1,382

4. Alabama


1,,347

5. UCLA

1,237

6. Gonzaga

1,178

7. Texas

1,122

8. Xavier

1,047

9. Tennessee

1,019

10. Virginia

926

11. Arizona

838

12. Iowa State

795

13. Kansas State

771

14. TCU

753

15. UConn

668

16. Auburn

553

17. Miami (FL)

487

18. Charleston

351

19. Clemson

339

20. Marquette

306

21. Baylor

267

22. Providence

262

23. Rutgers

131

24. Florida Atlantic

126

25. Arkansas

115

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1

