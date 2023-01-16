College Basketball AP Poll January 16: Purdue Stays at #3
It is a big week for Purdue, as the Boilers are on the road twice in Big Ten play. A win today in East Lansing gives Purdue firm control of the Big Ten title race, and they will go into that game ranked No. 3 in the nation.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
34
|
1,460
|
2. Kansas
|
23
|
1,446
|
3. Purdue
|
3
|
1,382
|
4. Alabama
|
|
1,,347
|
5. UCLA
|
1,237
|
6. Gonzaga
|
1,178
|
7. Texas
|
1,122
|
8. Xavier
|
1,047
|
9. Tennessee
|
1,019
|
10. Virginia
|
926
|
11. Arizona
|
838
|
12. Iowa State
|
795
|
13. Kansas State
|
771
|
14. TCU
|
753
|
15. UConn
|
668
|
16. Auburn
|
553
|
17. Miami (FL)
|
487
|
18. Charleston
|
351
|
19. Clemson
|
339
|
20. Marquette
|
306
|
21. Baylor
|
267
|
22. Providence
|
262
|
23. Rutgers
|
131
|
24. Florida Atlantic
|
126
|
25. Arkansas
|
115
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1