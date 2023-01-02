Happy 2023, everyone. The first college basketball AP Poll of 2023 is out and it brings very good news for our Boilermakers. After UConn fell last week that left only two undefeated teams in college basketball: New Mexico and Purdue. As a result, Purdue is a near unanimous No. 1 in this week's poll. The Boilers got 61 of 62 possible first place votes, with the remaining one going to UConn.