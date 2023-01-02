News More News
College Basketball AP Poll January 2: Purdue Nearly Unanimous No. 1

Happy 2023, everyone. The first college basketball AP Poll of 2023 is out and it brings very good news for our Boilermakers. After UConn fell last week that left only two undefeated teams in college basketball: New Mexico and Purdue. As a result, Purdue is a near unanimous No. 1 in this week's poll. The Boilers got 61 of 62 possible first place votes, with the remaining one going to UConn.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

61

1,524

2. Houston


1,417

3. Kansas


1,351

4. UConn

1

1,342

5. Arizona

1,334

6. Texas

1,185

7. Alabama

1,132

8. Tennessee

1,114

9.Gonzaga

1,003

10. UCLA

993

11. Virginia

926

12. Miami (FL)

814

13. Arkansas

717

14. Wisconsin

739

15. Indiana

558

16. Duke

554

17. TCU

545

18. Xavier

531

19. Baylor

520

20. Missouri

329

21. New Mexico

290

22. Auburn

287

23. Charleston

116

24. Ohio State

114

25. Iowa State

94

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

