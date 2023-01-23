News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-23 11:12:54 -0600') }} football Edit

College Basketball AP Poll: Purdue Back on Top

9Jan 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and forward Caleb Furst (1) fights for a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
9Jan 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and forward Caleb Furst (1) fights for a rebound against Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports (© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue's three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.

It should also be noted that Purdue sits as the lone team from the Big Ten in the top 25.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

39

1,527

2. Alabama

23

1,511

3. Houston


1,333

4. Tennessee


1,298

5. Kansas State

1,254

6. Arizona

1,195

7. Virginia

1,160

8. UCLA

1,155

9. Kansas

1,117

10. Texas

980

11. TCU

875

12. Iowa State

817

13. Xavier

807

14. Gonzaga

784

15. Auburn

699

16. Marquette

600

17. Baylor

497

18. Charleston

445

19. UConn

372

20. Miami (FL)

328

21. Florida Atlantic

271

22. St. Mary's

254

23. Providence

194

24. Clemson

169

25. New Mexico

156

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}