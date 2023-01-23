Thanks to Kansas losing twice and Temple pulling off a huge upset at Houston yesterday, Purdue is back on top of the AP Poll. There was some consternation as to who would be No. 1, Alabama or Purdue, but in the end, Purdue's three wins last week and its seven tier 1 wins overall were enough to move Purdue from No.3 to No. 1.

It should also be noted that Purdue sits as the lone team from the Big Ten in the top 25.