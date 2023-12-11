After a week that included a blowout home win over Iowa and a win in Toronto against a very good Alabama team Purdue was able to move up slightly in advance of a game with No. 1 Arizona. Even though Houston did not lose, Purdue moved past the Cougars and were relatively close to passing Kansas for No. 2.

It won't be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indy on Saturday, but No. 1 vs. No. 3 likely means next week's winner will be No. 1 on December 18.

Here ist he full poll.