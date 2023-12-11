Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings December 11: Purdue Up to No. 3

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

After a week that included a blowout home win over Iowa and a win in Toronto against a very good Alabama team Purdue was able to move up slightly in advance of a game with No. 1 Arizona. Even though Houston did not lose, Purdue moved past the Cougars and were relatively close to passing Kansas for No. 2.

It won't be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indy on Saturday, but No. 1 vs. No. 3 likely means next week's winner will be No. 1 on December 18.

Here ist he full poll.

Ap Poll - November 13
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Arizona

62

1,574

2. Kansas


1,461

3. Purdue


1,424

4. Houston


1,416

5. UConn

1,344

6. Baylor

1,239

7. Marquette

1,221

8. Creighton

1,073

9. North Carolina

992

10. Gonzaga

860

11. Oklahoma

848

12. Tennessee

835

13. Clemson

746

14. Kentucky

677

15. Florida Atlantic

622

16. Illinois

589

17. Colorado State

522

18. BYU

503

19. Texas

451

20. James Madison

441

21. Duke

315

22. Virginia

300

23. Wisconsin

213

24. Miami (FL)

156

25. Northwestern

147

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1.

