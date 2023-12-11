College Basketball Rankings December 11: Purdue Up to No. 3
After a week that included a blowout home win over Iowa and a win in Toronto against a very good Alabama team Purdue was able to move up slightly in advance of a game with No. 1 Arizona. Even though Houston did not lose, Purdue moved past the Cougars and were relatively close to passing Kansas for No. 2.
It won't be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indy on Saturday, but No. 1 vs. No. 3 likely means next week's winner will be No. 1 on December 18.
Here ist he full poll.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Arizona
|
62
|
1,574
|
2. Kansas
|
|
1,461
|
3. Purdue
|
|
1,424
|
4. Houston
|
|
1,416
|
5. UConn
|
1,344
|
6. Baylor
|
1,239
|
7. Marquette
|
1,221
|
8. Creighton
|
1,073
|
9. North Carolina
|
992
|
10. Gonzaga
|
860
|
11. Oklahoma
|
848
|
12. Tennessee
|
835
|
13. Clemson
|
746
|
14. Kentucky
|
677
|
15. Florida Atlantic
|
622
|
16. Illinois
|
589
|
17. Colorado State
|
522
|
18. BYU
|
503
|
19. Texas
|
451
|
20. James Madison
|
441
|
21. Duke
|
315
|
22. Virginia
|
300
|
23. Wisconsin
|
213
|
24. Miami (FL)
|
156
|
25. Northwestern
|
147
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado 116, Mississippi 86, Texas A&M 58, Auburn 57, Memphis 56, Alabama 43, Utah 25, Iowa St. 20, Ohio St. 9, Providence 7, San Diego St. 7, TCU 6, Nevada 5, South Carolina 3, New Mexico 2, Washington 2, Kansas St 1, Grand Canyon 1, Dayton 1, Saint Joseph's 1.