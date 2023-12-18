Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings December 18: Purdue Back at No. 1

The latest college basketball rnakings are out and Purdue is back at No. 1 just two weeks after losing it with the loss to Northwestern. Saturday's win over previous No. 1 Arizona was just the third win ever in program history over a top rated team, and with three wins over the current top eight Purdue's resume is virtually unmatched. With two relatively easy games the next two weeks Purdue will likely carry the top ranking into the new year and the bulk of Big Ten play.

Officially, Purdue jumps Kansas, which is not bad since Purdue beat the team that beat Kansas.

Ap Poll - November 13
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

48

1,534

2. Kansas

6

1,457

3. Houston

8

1,394

4. Arizona


1,372

5. UConn

1,367

6. Marquette

1,235

7. Oklahoma

1,062

8. Tennessee

983

9. Kentucky

981

10. Baylor

896

11. North Carolina

773

12. Creighton

734

13. Illinois

727

14. Florida Atlantic

716

15. Gonzaga

642

16. Colorado State

588

17. BYU

569

18. Clemson

501

19. Texas

449

20. James Madison

442

21. Duke

311

22. Virginia

287

23. Memphis

274

24. Wisconsin

269

25. Mississippi

180

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Miami 97, Auburn 87, Colorado 84, Utah 37, Iowa St. 24, Ohio St. 12, Michigan St. 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Northwestern 5, Providence 5, Alabama 3, Dayton 3, Nevada 3, New Mexico 2, Grand Canyon 2, Washington 2, Saint Joseph's 2, South Carolina 1, Mississippi St. 1.

