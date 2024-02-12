Purdue and Connecticut are pretty clearly out in front in the AP Poll. Both have eight Tier 1 NET wins. Purdue is 15-2 against the top two tiers and UConn us 13-2. The average NET rating of Purdue's wins is 83, with Arizona as the only other team in the country below 100 in that category. Purdue also has played the hardest schedule in the country, but inertia keeps UConn at No. 1 until they lose again. They do host Marquette this Saturday in a huge Big East game. Here are the rankings this week.

AP Poll - Febraury 12 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Connecticut 45 1,509 2. Purdue 16 1,480 3. Houston

1,386 4. Marquette

1,273 5. Arizona 1,241 6. Kansas 1,227 7. North Carolina 1,216 8. Tennessee 1,033 9. Duke 1,025 10. Iowa State 969 11. South Carolina 921 12. Baylor

811 13. Auburn 799 14. Illinois 728 15. Alabama 618 16. Dayton 425 17. Creighton 410 18. St. Mary's 296 19. BYU 494 20. Wisconsin 249 21. Virginia 218 22. Kentucky 217 23. Indiana State 209 24. Florida Atlantic 206 25. Oklahoma 178

Others Receiving Votes: Utah St. 160, Colorado St. 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego St. 84, Washington St 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan St. 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

