College Basketball Rankings February 19: A Slight Drop

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Purdue suffered only its third defeat of the season on Sunday, but it was the third time this year an opponent rushed the floor after beating the Boilers. That allows for some separation this week. for the past few weeks Purdue and Connecticut have been neck and neck for the top spot in the AP Poll. Now UConn is undisputed at the top. It also means a slight drop for Purdue, as they fell behind Houston to No. 3 in the poll.

AP Poll - Febraury 19
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Connecticut

62

1,550

2. Houston


1,473

3. Purdue


1,414

4. Arizona


1,373

5. Tennessee

1,230

6. Iowa State

1,160

7. Marquette

1,144

8. Duke

1,116

9. Kansas

1,065

10. North Carolina

1,044

11. Baylor

959

12. Illinois

853

13. Alabama

803

14. Auburn

690

15. Creighton

612

16. Dayton

584

17. Kentucky

540

18. St. Mary's

486

19. San Diego State

374

20. South Carolina

346

21. Washington State

215

22. Colorado State

171

23. Texas Tech

135

24. Florida

124

25. BYU

123
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan St. 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah St. 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian St 1, McNeese St. 1, Drake 1.

