College Basketball Rankings February 26: Moving Back Up
A week ago UConn was uspposed to be unbeatable. Then they lost big at Creighton, proving that No. 1 ranked teams should not play road games in the state of Nebraska. They fell from the No. 1 spot and opened the door for Houston to move to No. 1, while Purdue moved to No. 2 with two weeks left in the regular season.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
53
|
1,540
|
2. Purdue
|
4
|
1,460
|
3. Connecticut
|
5
|
1,459
|
4. Tennessee
|
|
1,338
|
5. Marquette
|
1,243
|
6. Arizona
|
1,243
|
7. Kansas
|
1,156
|
8. Iowa State
|
1,155
|
9. North Carolina
|
1,130
|
10. Duke
|
976
|
11. Auburn
|
862
|
12. Creighton
|
738
|
13. Illinois
|
726
|
14. Alabama
|
695
|
15. Baylor
|
689
|
16. Kentucky
|
649
|
17. St. Mary's
|
646
|
18. South Carolina
|
471
|
19. Washington State
|
361
|
20. San Diego State
|
305
|
21. Dayton
|
261
|
22. Utah State
|
207
|
23. Gonzaga
|
184
|
24. Florida
|
140
|
25. South Florida
|
127
Others Receiving Votes: BYU 92, Texas Tech 65, Clemson 45, TCU 45, Wake Forest 44, Wisconsin 42, Nevada 25, Colorado St. 20, Arizona St 17, New Mexico 10, FAU 8, Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 7, Mississippi St. 5, Washington 4, Appalachian St 3, Northwestern 1, Boise St. 1, McNeese St. 1, Indiana St 1, Loyola Chicago 1.
