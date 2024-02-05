As we enter February Purdue and UConn have separated themslves into a pretty clear top two. Purdue jsut got two gigantic wins to take firm control of the Big Ten, while UConn just keeps winning period. Both teams have a nation's best eight Tier 1 victories. Having them in the top two is not a shock. The rest of the top 10 had a major shakeup as there were four top 10 vs. top 10 games over the weekend. North Carolina and Kansas were the big winners.

AP Poll - Febraury 5 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Connecticut 45 1,509 2. Purdue 16 1,479 3. North Carolina

1,352 4. Kansas

1,322 5. Houston 1,273 6. Tennessee 1,211 7. Marquette 1,173 8. Arizona 1,077 9. Duke 924 10. Illinois 893 11. Wisconsin 838 12. Auburn

818 13. Baylor 730 14. Iowa State 700 15. South Carolina 564 16. Alabama 520 17. Kentucky 513 18. Dayton 493 19. Creighton 484 20. Florida Atlantic 431 21. BYU 425 22. Utah State 286 23. Texas Tech 156 24. San Diego State 141 25. New Mexico 123

Advertisement

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana St 53, Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington St 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian St 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1, Michigan St. 1.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.