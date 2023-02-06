In the end, Purdue's loss at Indiana by five on Saturday did not matter. Because the Hoosiers are a solid top 25 team and the Boilers were playing in as hostile of a road environment as possible there was some breathing room when it came to the AP Poll. Purdue is no longer a unanimous No. 1 last week, but its nation's best 9-2 record in Tier 1 games shows that the body of work overall was good enough to keep the Boilers at No. 1