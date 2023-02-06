News More News
College Basketball Rankings February 6: Purdue Stays No. 1

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is swarmed by the Purdue defense during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is swarmed by the Purdue defense during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)
In the end, Purdue's loss at Indiana by five on Saturday did not matter. Because the Hoosiers are a solid top 25 team and the Boilers were playing in as hostile of a road environment as possible there was some breathing room when it came to the AP Poll. Purdue is no longer a unanimous No. 1 last week, but its nation's best 9-2 record in Tier 1 games shows that the body of work overall was good enough to keep the Boilers at No. 1

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

38

1,508

2. Houston

22

1,483

3. Alabama

1

1,436

4. Arizona

1

1,375

5. Texas

1,267

6. Tennessee

1,254

7. UCLA

1,159

8. Virginia

1,034

9.Kansas

1,013

10. Marquette

909

11. Iowa State

869

12. Kansas State

855

13. Xavier

843

14. Baylor

832

15. St, Mary's

742

16. Gonzaga

602

17. TCU

517

18. Indiana

431

19. Miami (FL)

425

20. Providence

369

21. UConn

375

22. NC State

156

23. Creighton

154

24. Rutgers

125

25. San Diego State

96

Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, Nevada 16, New Mexico 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, West Virginia 5, Oral Roberts 5, Northwestern 3, Charleston 3, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Kentucky 1

