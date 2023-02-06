College Basketball Rankings February 6: Purdue Stays No. 1
In the end, Purdue's loss at Indiana by five on Saturday did not matter. Because the Hoosiers are a solid top 25 team and the Boilers were playing in as hostile of a road environment as possible there was some breathing room when it came to the AP Poll. Purdue is no longer a unanimous No. 1 last week, but its nation's best 9-2 record in Tier 1 games shows that the body of work overall was good enough to keep the Boilers at No. 1
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
38
|
1,508
|
2. Houston
|
22
|
1,483
|
3. Alabama
|
1
|
1,436
|
4. Arizona
|
1
|
1,375
|
5. Texas
|
1,267
|
6. Tennessee
|
1,254
|
7. UCLA
|
1,159
|
8. Virginia
|
1,034
|
9.Kansas
|
1,013
|
10. Marquette
|
909
|
11. Iowa State
|
869
|
12. Kansas State
|
855
|
13. Xavier
|
843
|
14. Baylor
|
832
|
15. St, Mary's
|
742
|
16. Gonzaga
|
602
|
17. TCU
|
517
|
18. Indiana
|
431
|
19. Miami (FL)
|
425
|
20. Providence
|
369
|
21. UConn
|
375
|
22. NC State
|
156
|
23. Creighton
|
154
|
24. Rutgers
|
125
|
25. San Diego State
|
96
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, Nevada 16, New Mexico 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, West Virginia 5, Oral Roberts 5, Northwestern 3, Charleston 3, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Kentucky 1