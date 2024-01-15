College Basketball Rankings January 15: Purdue Drops to #2
It was a chaotic week for college basketball last week as most of the top 10 suffered at least one loss. One of the few teams that did get through unscathed was UConn, who took over the top spot from Purdue. The Huskies moved to No. 1 for the first time this season.
Of note: Gonzaga is out of the top 25, breaking a streak of 143 consecutive appearances.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. UConn
|
39
|
1,542
|
2. Purdue
|
20
|
1,506
|
3. Kansas
|
3
|
1,426
|
4. North Carolina
|
1
|
1,407
|
5. Houston
|
1,236
|
6. Tennessee
|
1,147
|
7. Duke
|
1,130
|
8. Kentucky
|
1,123
|
9. Baylor
|
1,055
|
10. Memphis
|
987
|
11.Wisconsin
|
948
|
12. Arizona
|
918
|
13. Auburn
|
905
|
14. Illinois
|
660
|
15. Oklahoma
|
633
|
16. Utah State
|
538
|
17. Marquette
|
516
|
18. Creighton
|
433
|
19. TCU
|
293
|
20. BYU
|
270
|
21.Dayton
|
261
|
22. Ole Miss
|
236
|
23. Florida Atlantic
|
221
|
24. Iowa State
|
195
|
25. Texas Tech
|
191
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Colorado St. 169, San Diego St. 153, Seton Hall 89, Alabama 60, Grand Canyon 49, Clemson 38, Boise St. 22, Nevada 22, Texas 20, Oregon 17, St. John's 15, New Mexico 14, NC State 8, Princeton 5, Gonzaga 5, Utah 3, Mississippi St. 3, South Carolina 2, Villanova 2, McNeese St. 1, James Madison 1.
