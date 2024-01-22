College Basketball Rankings January 22: Purdue Holds at No. 2
There will be no step up to No. 1 this week. UConn survived both of its games, so it will stay in the top spot of the AP Poll while Purdue sits at No. 2. That may be good news, as Purdue has lost each of the last two seasons to Rutgers while ranked No. 1, and it plays the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. UConn
|
44
|
1,508
|
2. Purdue
|
17
|
1,472
|
3. North Carolina
|
|
1,391
|
4. Houston
|
|
1,309
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,237
|
6. Kentucky
|
1,205
|
7. Kansas
|
1,157
|
8. Auburn
|
1,094
|
9. Arizona
|
1,060
|
10. Illinois
|
862
|
11. Oklahoma
|
849
|
12. Duke
|
832
|
13. Wisconsin
|
801
|
14. Marquette
|
747
|
15. Baylor
|
645
|
16. Dayton
|
546
|
17. Creighton
|
505
|
18. Utah State
|
381
|
19. Memphis
|
329
|
20. Texas Tech
|
304
|
21. BYU
|
294
|
22. Florida Atlantic
|
290
|
23. Iowa State
|
253
|
24. Colorado State
|
214
|
25. New Mexico
|
177
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary's 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.
