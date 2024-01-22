Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings January 22: Purdue Holds at No. 2

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

There will be no step up to No. 1 this week. UConn survived both of its games, so it will stay in the top spot of the AP Poll while Purdue sits at No. 2. That may be good news, as Purdue has lost each of the last two seasons to Rutgers while ranked No. 1, and it plays the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.

AP Poll - January 22
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. UConn

44

1,508

2. Purdue

17

1,472

3. North Carolina


1,391

4. Houston


1,309

5. Tennessee

1,237

6. Kentucky

1,205

7. Kansas

1,157

8. Auburn

1,094

9. Arizona

1,060

10. Illinois

862

11. Oklahoma

849

12. Duke

832

13. Wisconsin

801

14. Marquette

747

15. Baylor

645

16. Dayton

546

17. Creighton

505

18. Utah State

381

19. Memphis

329

20. Texas Tech

304

21. BYU

294

22. Florida Atlantic

290

23. Iowa State

253

24. Colorado State

214

25. New Mexico

177
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary's 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.

