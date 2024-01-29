College Basketball Rankings January 29: Purdue Still No. 2
UConn and Purdue continue to win, so the top two in the AP poll remains unchanged this week. Purdue's win over Tennessee still looks extremely good even with Arizona and Marquette slidling down from their earlier high ranking.
The top 5 remained unchanged, but Wisconsin jumped all the way to No. 6, setting up a No. 2 vs. No. 6 matchup in Madison this coming Saturday.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. UConn
|
48
|
1,559
|
2. Purdue
|
14
|
1,517
|
3. North Carolina
|
|
1,441
|
4. Houston
|
1
|
1,396
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,328
|
6. Wisconsin
|
1,135
|
7. Duke
|
1,066
|
8. Kansas
|
1,051
|
9. Marquette
|
1,025
|
10. Kentucky
|
1,018
|
11. Arizona
|
915
|
12. Iowa State
|
869
|
13. Creighton
|
741
|
14. Illinois
|
717
|
15. Texas Tech
|
713
|
16. Auburn
|
631
|
17. Utah State
|
596
|
18. Baylor
|
404
|
19. New Mexico
|
387
|
20. Florida Atlantic
|
321
|
21. Dayton
|
294
|
22. BYU
|
283
|
23. Oklahoma
|
247
|
24. Alabama
|
240
|
25. TCU
|
215
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.
