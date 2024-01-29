Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

College Basketball Rankings January 29: Purdue Still No. 2

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

UConn and Purdue continue to win, so the top two in the AP poll remains unchanged this week. Purdue's win over Tennessee still looks extremely good even with Arizona and Marquette slidling down from their earlier high ranking.

The top 5 remained unchanged, but Wisconsin jumped all the way to No. 6, setting up a No. 2 vs. No. 6 matchup in Madison this coming Saturday.

AP Poll - January 29
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. UConn

48

1,559

2. Purdue

14

1,517

3. North Carolina


1,441

4. Houston

1

1,396

5. Tennessee

1,328

6. Wisconsin

1,135

7. Duke

1,066

8. Kansas

1,051

9. Marquette

1,025

10. Kentucky

1,018

11. Arizona

915

12. Iowa State

869

13. Creighton

741

14. Illinois

717

15. Texas Tech

713

16. Auburn

631

17. Utah State

596

18. Baylor

404

19. New Mexico

387

20. Florida Atlantic

321

21. Dayton

294

22. BYU

283

23. Oklahoma

247

24. Alabama

240

25. TCU

215
Advertisement

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement