After a pair of Big Ten wins Purdue stays the course atop the college basketball world for the 4th straight week. Only one undefeated team remains in the county, and that is Houston. They still have not played the schedule Purdue has, and the one Boilermaker loss so far is not a bad one after Northwestern dismantled Michigan State last night.

With wins over Nebraska and Penn State this week Purdue would be the No. 1 team in the country for the second straight year when it heads to Bloomington next Tuesday.