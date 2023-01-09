News More News
College Basketball Rankings January 9: Purdue Falls Slightly

Purdue managed to get a pair of very good wins away from home this past week, but thanks to the one point home loss to Rutgers the run at No. 1 is over. Even with a lot of top 25 losses this past week Purdue was unablee to hold on to No. 1 in the AP poll.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

34

1,457

2. Kansas

22

1,440

3. Purdue

4

1,386

4. Alabama


1,288

5. Tennessee

1,231

6. UConn

1,206

7. UCLA

1,108

8. Gonzaga

1,070

9. Arizona

1,049

10. Texas

940

11. Kansas State

818

12. Xavier

793

13. Virginia

712

14. Iowa State

697

15. Arkansas

613

16. Miami (FL)

604

17. TCU

553

18. Wisconsin

448

19. Providence

358

20. Missouri

317

21. Auburn

256

22. Charleston

246

23. San Diego State

222

24. Duke

221

25. Marquette

131

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

