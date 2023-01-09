College Basketball Rankings January 9: Purdue Falls Slightly
Purdue managed to get a pair of very good wins away from home this past week, but thanks to the one point home loss to Rutgers the run at No. 1 is over. Even with a lot of top 25 losses this past week Purdue was unablee to hold on to No. 1 in the AP poll.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
34
|
1,457
|
2. Kansas
|
22
|
1,440
|
3. Purdue
|
4
|
1,386
|
4. Alabama
|
|
1,288
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,231
|
6. UConn
|
1,206
|
7. UCLA
|
1,108
|
8. Gonzaga
|
1,070
|
9. Arizona
|
1,049
|
10. Texas
|
940
|
11. Kansas State
|
818
|
12. Xavier
|
793
|
13. Virginia
|
712
|
14. Iowa State
|
697
|
15. Arkansas
|
613
|
16. Miami (FL)
|
604
|
17. TCU
|
553
|
18. Wisconsin
|
448
|
19. Providence
|
358
|
20. Missouri
|
317
|
21. Auburn
|
256
|
22. Charleston
|
246
|
23. San Diego State
|
222
|
24. Duke
|
221
|
25. Marquette
|
131
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1