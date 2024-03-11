College Basketball Rankings March 11: Purdue Stays at #3
The regular season is complete and it appears that three of the four No. 1 seeds are locked in. UConn, Houston, and Purdue stayed 1-2-3 this week and all carry a conference title and a 28-3 overall record into the postseason.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
52
|
1,540
|
2. Connecticut
|
6
|
1,471
|
3. Purdue
|
4
|
1,453
|
4. North Carolina
|
1,361
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,291
|
6. Arizona
|
1,125
|
7. Iowa State
|
1,120
|
8. Creighton
|
1,094
|
9. Kentucky
|
1,018
|
10. Marquette
|
1,011
|
11. Duke
|
976
|
12. Auburn
|
914
|
13. Illinois
|
802
|
14. Baylor
|
786
|
15. South Carolina
|
567
|
16. Kansas
|
558
|
17. Gonzaga
|
511
|
18. Utah State
|
486
|
19. Alabama
|
432
|
20. BYU
|
381
|
21. St. Mary's
|
306
|
22. Washington State
|
239
|
23. Nevada
|
223
|
24. Dayton
|
155
|
25. Texas Tech
|
149
Others Receiving Votes: Boise St. 46, South Florida 27, San Diego St. 21, Drake 16, Texas 14, James Madison 14, FAU 11, Florida 8, Princeton 7, Nebraska 6, New Mexico 4, Colorado 2, McNeese St. 2, Colorado St. 1, Wake Forest 1, Indiana St 1.
