Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

College Basketball Rankings March 11: Purdue Stays at #3

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The regular season is complete and it appears that three of the four No. 1 seeds are locked in. UConn, Houston, and Purdue stayed 1-2-3 this week and all carry a conference title and a 28-3 overall record into the postseason.

AP Poll - Febraury 26
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

52

1,540

2. Connecticut

6

1,471

3. Purdue

4

1,453

4. North Carolina

1,361

5. Tennessee

1,291

6. Arizona

1,125

7. Iowa State

1,120

8. Creighton

1,094

9. Kentucky

1,018

10. Marquette

1,011

11. Duke

976

12. Auburn

914

13. Illinois

802

14. Baylor

786

15. South Carolina

567

16. Kansas

558

17. Gonzaga

511

18. Utah State

486

19. Alabama

432

20. BYU

381

21. St. Mary's

306

22. Washington State

239

23. Nevada

223

24. Dayton

155

25. Texas Tech

149
Advertisement

Others Receiving Votes: Boise St. 46, South Florida 27, San Diego St. 21, Drake 16, Texas 14, James Madison 14, FAU 11, Florida 8, Princeton 7, Nebraska 6, New Mexico 4, Colorado 2, McNeese St. 2, Colorado St. 1, Wake Forest 1, Indiana St 1.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.

Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement