College Basketball Rankings March 4: UConn Passes Purdue
With Houston and Purdue having an undefeated week this past week there is not a lot movement in the AP Poll. Houston, Purdue, and UConn remain a pretty solid 1-2-3, especially with Purdue having wrapped up the Big Ten title. All three teams have pretty much locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournaement, too.
This week UConn slipped past Purdue to move to No. 2 as Houston stays No. 1.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Houston
|
52
|
1,539
|
2. Connecticut
|
6
|
1,462
|
3. Purdue
|
4
|
1,459
|
4. Tennessee
|
1,364
|
5. Arizona
|
1,252
|
6. Iowa State
|
1,212
|
7. North Carolina
|
1,201
|
8. Marquette
|
1,056
|
9. Duke
|
1,051
|
10. Creighton
|
983
|
11. Baylor
|
901
|
12. Illinois
|
834
|
13. Auburn
|
746
|
14. Kansas
|
723
|
15. Kentucky
|
711
|
16. Alabama
|
592
|
17. South Carolina
|
579
|
18. Washington State
|
484
|
19. Gonzaga
|
396
|
20. BYU
|
343
|
21. San Diego State
|
338
|
22. Utah State
|
285
|
23. St. Mary's
|
268
|
24. South Florida
|
154
|
25. Dayton
|
50
Others Receiving Votes: Nevada 42, Florida 39, Boise St. 26, Texas 10, Texas Tech 10, Indiana St 9, Appalachian St 6, New Mexico 5, FAU 4, James Madison 4, Princeton 3, Michigan St. 2, Villanova 2, Colorado St. 2, McNeese St. 2, Richmond 1.
