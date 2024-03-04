With Houston and Purdue having an undefeated week this past week there is not a lot movement in the AP Poll. Houston, Purdue, and UConn remain a pretty solid 1-2-3, especially with Purdue having wrapped up the Big Ten title. All three teams have pretty much locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournaement, too. This week UConn slipped past Purdue to move to No. 2 as Houston stays No. 1.

AP Poll - Febraury 26 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Houston 52 1,539 2. Connecticut 6 1,462 3. Purdue 4 1,459 4. Tennessee 1,364 5. Arizona 1,252 6. Iowa State 1,212 7. North Carolina 1,201 8. Marquette 1,056 9. Duke 1,051 10. Creighton 983 11. Baylor

901 12. Illinois 834 13. Auburn 746 14. Kansas 723 15. Kentucky 711 16. Alabama 592 17. South Carolina 579 18. Washington State 484 19. Gonzaga 396 20. BYU 343 21. San Diego State 338 22. Utah State 285 23. St. Mary's 268 24. South Florida 154 25. Dayton 50

Others Receiving Votes: Nevada 42, Florida 39, Boise St. 26, Texas 10, Texas Tech 10, Indiana St 9, Appalachian St 6, New Mexico 5, FAU 4, James Madison 4, Princeton 3, Michigan St. 2, Villanova 2, Colorado St. 2, McNeese St. 2, Richmond 1.

